UN urged to move beyond rhetoric, hold India accountable for its crimes in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Welcoming the remarks by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Ms. Michelle Bachelet, the senior vice chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani said Tuesday that it was high time that the UN appoints a special envoy to help investigate rights violations and bring perpetrators of violence against Kashmiris to justice.

In a statement issued here Wani while terming it as a healthy development said that Ms. Batchelt's remarks vindicate our stance on the dire human rights situation in the occupied Kashmir and the measures taken by the government of Indian unilaterally are in violation of international law and UN security council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and an exercise to defeat the right to self-determination of people of Indian occupied Kashmir.� He, however, maintained that it was high time that the UN High Commission should move beyond rhetoric and take concrete steps to hold the Indian government accountable for war crimes being committed by its troops in Kashmir.

Referring to the continued bloodshed, violence, and use of brute force against civilians by Indian forces in the restive region he said that the global community needs to realize the fact that the Kashmiris who were being killed, maimed, and murdered day in and day out by the occupation forces could not be left at the mercy of the Indian government, which he said was hell-bent to erase the Kashmiris' political and cultural identity.

"Kashmir valley has virtually been shut for more than a year now, the local economy has suffered a loss of billions of Dollars, the education suffered enormously due to the continued lockdown impose by the Indian authorities whereas thousands of youth particularly the high profile pro-freedom leaders booked under infamous public safety act have been left to rot in jails", Wani said adding that there was no space whatsoever for political dissent in the region.

Terming it a serious violation of basic human rights Wani urged the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to appoint a special envoy on Kashmir to uphold the rights of the Kashmiri people.