UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Urged To Move Beyond Rhetoric, Hold India Accountable For Its Crimes In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 03:15 PM

UN urged to move beyond rhetoric, hold India accountable for its crimes in IIOJK

Welcoming the remarks by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Ms. Michelle Bachelet, the senior vice chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani said Tuesday that it was high time that the UN appoints a special envoy to help investigate rights violations and bring perpetrators of violence against Kashmiris to justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Welcoming the remarks by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Ms. Michelle Bachelet, the senior vice chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani said Tuesday that it was high time that the UN appoints a special envoy to help investigate rights violations and bring perpetrators of violence against Kashmiris to justice.

In a statement issued here Wani while terming it as a healthy development said that Ms. Batchelt's remarks vindicate our stance on the dire human rights situation in the occupied Kashmir and the measures taken by the government of Indian unilaterally are in violation of international law and UN security council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and an exercise to defeat the right to self-determination of people of Indian occupied Kashmir.� He, however, maintained that it was high time that the UN High Commission should move beyond rhetoric and take concrete steps to hold the Indian government accountable for war crimes being committed by its troops in Kashmir.

Referring to the continued bloodshed, violence, and use of brute force against civilians by Indian forces in the restive region he said that the global community needs to realize the fact that the Kashmiris who were being killed, maimed, and murdered day in and day out by the occupation forces could not be left at the mercy of the Indian government, which he said was hell-bent to erase the Kashmiris' political and cultural identity.

"Kashmir valley has virtually been shut for more than a year now, the local economy has suffered a loss of billions of Dollars, the education suffered enormously due to the continued lockdown impose by the Indian authorities whereas thousands of youth particularly the high profile pro-freedom leaders booked under infamous public safety act have been left to rot in jails", Wani said adding that there was no space whatsoever for political dissent in the region.

Terming it a serious violation of basic human rights Wani urged the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to appoint a special envoy on Kashmir to uphold the rights of the Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

India Altaf Hussain United Nations Education Jammu Government Billion

Recent Stories

Tour de France cyclists all test negative for Covi ..

54 seconds ago

Notification allowing wedding halls to reopen unde ..

56 seconds ago

Hasan Ali likely to get fit ahead of Quaid-e-Azam ..

4 minutes ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Syria's Northern ..

4 minutes ago

Interest-free loans worth Rs. 30.80 billion issued ..

4 minutes ago

Senators demand strict punishment for Lahore rape ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.