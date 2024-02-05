UN Urged To Play Role In Resolving Kashmir Dispute
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The United Nations (UN) should play its key role for the freedom of the people of Kashmir, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education Rawalpindi, Yasin Baloch.
While addressing the participants as chief guest at an auspicious event organized at Government Viqar un Nisa Graduate College here on Monday he said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan. Solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters was shown by observing a minute’s silence by all.
Following the national anthem, the students expressed their emotions in songs, speeches, and in other colorful performances.
A special documentary about Indian oppression and the sacrifices being given by the Kashmiri people for freedom was also shown.
Yasin Baloch also motivated the students to become strong human beings so that they could perform their duties toward the cause of Kashmir.
Also he emphasized the importance of imparting the knowledge of history to the students which would make them understand the cause in a better manner.
He urged the United Nations to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in line with its Security Council resolutions.
The CEO further said that the UN which had guaranteed the right of self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir must fulfill its responsibility.
The world community and human rights watchdogs should also take effective notice of the human rights violations being committed by Indian forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that the people of Pakistan would never leave their brethren in the lurch.
Pakistani people would continue their all-out moral and political support to the people of IIOJK till they achieve their cherished goal of freedom from Indian occupation, he added.
At the end, the chief guest, along with the principal and other guests undertook a walk in solidarity with the Kashmir cause. A large number of female students and the district administration officials also participated.
The event was organized to express solidarity with the oppressed people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
