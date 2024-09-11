Open Menu

UN Urged To Probe Extrajudicial Killings In IIOJK As Indian Brutality Continues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The UN Human Rights Council has been urged to adopt a resolution to appoint a Commission of Inquiry to probe the ongoing extrajudicial killings by Indian troops with impunity in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian troops martyred two more youth in a staged encounter in Nowshera area of Rajouri district this week, on September 9, 2024. A few days ago, on September 6, 2024, the report cites the case of Mohammad Manzoor from Surankot, Poonch, who died from injuries sustained during his torture by Indian troops, a report released by APHC media office.

The report highlights the ongoing brutality of Indian forces, who often detain innocent youth under the pretext of links to resistance fighters, subject them to severe torture, and then murder them in cold blood. Manzoor was abducted on the night of August 10-11, 2024, and subjected to severe torture, with Indian troops threatening his family with dire consequences if they spoke out against the custodial torture.

The report also mentions the cases of Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails who have become victims of Indian troops’ bloodlust, including Muhammad Ali Hussain, who was martyred in a staged encounter in Arnia area of Jammu on August 17, 2022, and Zia Mustafa, who was killed in a fake encounter in Poonch forests in October 2021.

Since 1989, 96,347 Kashmiris have been killed, including 7,348 in fake encounters and custodial deaths, in IIOJK. The report condemns the Modi regime’s granting of extensive powers to its brutal army to unleash bloodshed in IIOJK and calls for the global community to take cognizance of the extrajudicial killings of innocent Kashmiris.

