UN urged to stop Indian forces' human rights violations in IIOJK

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Revenue Minister Mir Sikander Khan Umrani on Tuesday urged the United Nations and international community to stop Indian forces from committing human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK.

"Indian forces have oppressed Kashmiri people by violating the international resolutions," he said while talking to APP on the eve of Youm-e-Istehsal falling on 5th August.

"We strongly condemn the oppression and violence on Kashmiri people and strongly support their right to self-determination," He recalled that the people of Balochistan will observe fifth August as exploitation day by raising their voices against the illegal Indian move of August five, 2019.

The Revenue Minister of Balochistan said that India has forcibly entered the Kashmir region by violating all human rights and depriving them of their right to self-determination.

"Today, despite the passage of 76 years, the way the Kashmiri people are suffering from the persecution of the Indian government is highly condemnable," he said lamenting that elderly, young, women and even innocent children are being brutally killed and that too just because they are fighting for their rights.

Mir Sikandar Khan Imrani said "India is using new tactics day by day to suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiris." "The way the innocent people of Occupied Kashmir are fighting the Indian army for their freedom struggle is admirable," He however, hoped "God willing, the struggle of Kashmiri people will be successful and the day will come when they will start a new and free life with peace and prosperity." "It is the duty of the United Nations to be the voice of the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir so that it becomes clear to India that the world is against state oppression and with the people of Occupied Kashmir and supports their principled stand," he added.

"The people of Occupied Kashmir are now waiting for the UN Security Council and the international community to decide their fate on the basis of truth and principles and to free them from the oppression of India.""Fascist Modi government should withdraw all illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 and withdraw its illegal move to change the demographic structure of the disputed territory of Kashmir.