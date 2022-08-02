UrduPoint.com

UN Urged To Stop Indian Forces' Human Rights Violations In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2022 | 03:30 PM

UN urged to stop Indian forces' human rights violations in IIOJK

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Revenue Minister Mir Sikander Khan Umrani on Tuesday urged the United Nations and international community to stop Indian forces from committing human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK.

"Indian forces have oppressed Kashmiri people by violating the international resolutions," he said while talking to APP on the eve of Youm-e-Istehsal falling on 5th August.

"We strongly condemn the oppression and violence on Kashmiri people and strongly support their right to self-determination," He recalled that the people of Balochistan will observe fifth August as exploitation day by raising their voices against the illegal Indian move of August five, 2019.

The Revenue Minister of Balochistan said that India has forcibly entered the Kashmir region by violating all human rights and depriving them of their right to self-determination.

"Today, despite the passage of 76 years, the way the Kashmiri people are suffering from the persecution of the Indian government is highly condemnable," he said lamenting that elderly, young, women and even innocent children are being brutally killed and that too just because they are fighting for their rights.

Mir Sikandar Khan Imrani said "India is using new tactics day by day to suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiris." "The way the innocent people of Occupied Kashmir are fighting the Indian army for their freedom struggle is admirable," He however, hoped "God willing, the struggle of Kashmiri people will be successful and the day will come when they will start a new and free life with peace and prosperity." "It is the duty of the United Nations to be the voice of the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir so that it becomes clear to India that the world is against state oppression and with the people of Occupied Kashmir and supports their principled stand," he added.

"The people of Occupied Kashmir are now waiting for the UN Security Council and the international community to decide their fate on the basis of truth and principles and to free them from the oppression of India.""Fascist Modi government should withdraw all illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 and withdraw its illegal move to change the demographic structure of the disputed territory of Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Balochistan World Army United Nations Young Jammu August Women 2019 God All From Government

Recent Stories

"No foreign funding proved," PTI leaders react to ..

"No foreign funding proved," PTI leaders react to ECP verdict

10 minutes ago
 Debris of missing helicopter found at Moosa Goth: ..

Debris of missing helicopter found at Moosa Goth: Police

59 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy organizes 3-day conference for over 5 ..

U.S. Embassy organizes 3-day conference for over 500 English language profession ..

2 hours ago
 189 Pakistanis Receive Fulbright Scholarships For ..

189 Pakistanis Receive Fulbright Scholarships For Master’s And Phd Degrees In ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs holds awareness & entertainment acti ..

Dubai Customs holds awareness & entertainment activities during DSS 2022

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs discusses furthering trade cooperati ..

Dubai Customs discusses furthering trade cooperation with South Korea

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.