UN Urged To Take Notice Of Indian Atrocities In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 10:59 PM

UN urged to take notice of Indian atrocities in IIOJK

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Speakers in a seminar called upon the United Nations to take notice of the atrocities by Indian Armed forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

They were sharing views in a seminar held to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day at Arts Council of Pakistan here on Thursday.

The speakers said that the IIOJK has been under siege by the Indian Armed forces for more than a year and there is a shortage of food and medicine. Civil society should also play its role on the Kashmir issue, they added.

Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Bilal Ghaffar said that the minorities are safe in Pakistan and enjoy absolute freedom but this is not the case in India. The world is watching India's barbarism and public reaction in IIOJK.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the United Nations had made it clear to the world that they should take notice of Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

Former Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Raheela Tiwana said that the people of Pakistan stand by the side of government and demand that the Kashmir issue and the Palestine issue be resolved according to the Geneva Accords. Kashmir belonged to Pakistan and will remain so, she added.

Senior journalist Nazir Leghari said that minorities in India were being harassed and tortured on the basis of faith.

In his address, President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah and others said that civil society should also play its active role to resolve the Kashmir issue.

They said that Pakistani people are with the innocent people of Kashmir and we demand that Kashmiris be given the right to self-determination and the world should play its role in this regard.

