UN urged to take notice of Kashmiri political detainees’ plight in Indian jails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists ,languishing in notorious jails of India and occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the past many years.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar denounced the unabated arrest spree launched by Indian forces in nook and corner of the occupied territory in the garb of cordon and search operations and said that more than four thousand leaders and activists belonging to the Kashmir resistance movement had been put behind bars on baseless charges.

Terming the arbitrary arrests as the worst example of political vendetta, the spokesman said that such repressive policies were aimed at changing the freedom narrative of Kashmir, which had remained a distant dream of Indian fascist regime since its illegal occupation of the territory in 1947.

The spokesman hailed the steadfastness and valour of the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, including APHC Chairman, Masarat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahamad Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahamad Dar, Shahid Yousuf, Shakeel Yousaf, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Naheeda Nasreen, Fahmeeda Sofi, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Yousaf Falahi, Noor Muhammad Fayaz, Fahim Ramzan, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Rafiq Ahmed Shah, Advocate Zahid Ali, Maulvi Bashir Irfani, Bilal Siddiqi, Omar Adil Dar, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Rafiq Ahmad Ganai, Zaffar Akbar Butt, Shabir Ahmed Dar, Jahangir Ghani Butt, Saleem Nanaji, Sajad Hussain Gul, Muhammad Yasin Butt, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Shamsuddin Rehmani Sarjan Barkati, human rights defender Khurrum Parvaiz, , journalist Aasif Sultan, and Eng Rashid are the worst victims of political vendetta.

They have been imprisoned in jails in India and IIOJK on frivolous charges.

The APHC spokesman urged the United Nations to take cognizance of the plight of Kashmiri political prisoners lodged in death cells without medical care and basic amenities. He stressed the need to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions in the best interests of regional and world peace and prosperity.