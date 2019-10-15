The United Nations is aware of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's offer to mediate between Iran and Saudi Arabia and welcomes his effort, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday

"I've seen the press reports of the offer," Dujarric told reporters. "Any mediation effort is to be welcomed, but that's just a matter of principle."

On Sunday, Khan visited Tehran and Riyadh as part of his mediation efforts aimed at easing tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have been engaged in a regional Cold War for years, supporting opposite sides of various conflicts across the middle East, most notably in Yemen and Syria.

Tensions between the two countries escalated in the Persian Gulf over the past several months. A series of attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as most recently an attack on an Iranian oil tanker 60 miles off the Saudi coast, have further exacerbated the situation.