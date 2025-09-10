UN Women and NCSW unveil dialogue on Transforming Pakistan’s Care Economy

UN Women in partnership with NCSW launched “Transforming Care Systems: A Roadmap for Economic Growth and Social Equity in Pakistan” to underscore the critical role of the care economy in shaping the country’s future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) UN Women in partnership with NCSW launched “Transforming Care Systems: A Roadmap for Economic Growth and Social Equity in Pakistan” to underscore the critical role of the care economy in shaping the country’s future.

The two-day dialogue brings together diverse stakeholders to foster cross-sectoral collaboration and define priorities for building a sustainable care economy—one that advances gender equality, strengthens social equity, and drives long-term economic growth.

The forum reflects the collective commitment of national and international partners—including the National Commission on the Status of Women, the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the International Labour Organization (ILO), the Government of Norway, and Jazz—working alongside a broad network of stakeholders to advance the care agenda in Pakistan.

In her opening remarks, Umme Laila Azhar, Acting Chair of the NCSW, underlined the urgent need for systemic change.

“This is not just a conversation about services—it’s about ensuring that every woman is treated with the dignity she deserves, and that her unpaid work is visibly valued and supported,” she remarked, drawing from her recent public advocacy for a more rights-centered approach to care.

In his welcoming remarks, Mohamed Yahya, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Pakistan, stated: “It is an honor to join this dialogue on one of the most critical drivers of gender equality, economic empowerment, and social well-being care. In a transformed care system, we envision societies that truly value care as the cornerstone of human and economic development—where care is recognized as a skilled profession, essential to our society, and acknowledged as a fundamental human right.”

Kazim Mujtaba, President of the Jazz Consumer Division, highlighted the role of businesses in advancing the care agenda. “The private sector has a responsibility to turn care from a challenge into an opportunity. By investing in care solutions, we not only support women’s participation in the workforce but also strengthen our economy and create more resilient businesses.”

H.E. Ar. Siti Rozaimeriyanty Dato Haji Abdul Rahman, Secretary-General of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), emphasized the regional significance of Pakistan’s leadership in advancing the care agenda. “Inclusive care systems offer far-reaching benefits that extend beyond national borders. Pakistan’s efforts to place care at the center of its development priorities provide an important example for the region. By investing in equitable and sustainable care, we create stronger economies, more cohesive societies, and a shared pathway for progress across Asia.

”

The forum provides a comprehensive platform to examine the multiple dimensions of Pakistan’s care economy.

Discussions are addressing the national context of the care economy and exploring the economic and social case for greater investment in care.

Participants are considering how social protection measures, decent work policies, and innovative public–private partnerships can contribute to building sustainable and inclusive care systems.

In addition, the sessions highlight the dual dimensions of unpaid and paid care work, with particular attention to addressing gendered social norms that limit women’s opportunities, and the intersection of care with climate resilience.

The agenda also examines national commitments on care and lessons learned from global and regional experiences, with the aim of developing actionable priorities that will inform Pakistan’s first Care Economy Roadmap.

As a key outcome, the forum will produce a policy paper consolidating the insights, recommendations, and priorities identified during the two days. This paper will serve as the foundation for developing Pakistan’s first Care Economy Roadmap, guiding future reforms, investments, and partnerships to strengthen care systems nationwide.

The two-day multi-stakeholder forum convenes government representatives from different provinces, development partners, civil society, the private sector, and academia to engage in dialogue on advancing Pakistan’s care economy.

Distinguished speakers include Dr. Sharmila Faruqi, Member of the National Assembly; Jamshed M. Kazi, UN Women Pakistan Country Representative; Sharmeela Rassool, UNICEF Deputy Representative; Dr. Lubna Shehnaz of PRIDE Consulting; Gulmina Bilal, Chairperson of NAVTTC; Durreshahwar of the Pakistan United Workers Federation; Muhammad Jahangir of Handicap International; Dr. Dure Nayab, Director of Socioeconomic Insights & Analytics; Humaira Zia Mufti, Secretary of NCSW; Ivo Spauwen of ILO; and Summaiya Bushra of BOPinc, alongside national policymakers and private sector leaders. The forum will conclude with closing remarks by Honourable Ms. Wajiha Qamar, Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training; H.E. Mr. Per Albert Ilsaas, Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan; and Jacqui Ketunuti, Deputy Country Representative of UN Women Pakistan.

This forum builds on UN Women’s regional leadership in advancing the care agenda. Through the Asia-Pacific Care Forums in 2023 and 2024 and the Transform Care Investment Initiative launched in 2024 UN Women has emphasized the need for greater investments and partnerships to develop inclusive and resilient care systems.