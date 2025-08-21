UN Women and Zalmi Foundation Sign MoU to Promote Women’s Empowerment through Sports and Skills Development

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 09:26 PM
UN Women Pakistan and Zalmi Foundation have entered into a landmark partnership aimed at promoting gender equality and empowering women and girls through sports, leadership, and economic empowerment initiatives
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) UN Women Pakistan and Zalmi Foundation have entered into a landmark partnership aimed at promoting gender equality and empowering women and girls through sports, leadership, and economic empowerment initiatives. The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Islamabad marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration that combines the global expertise of UN Women with the grassroots reach of Zalmi Foundation.
The partnership will focus on creating inclusive spaces for women and girls by launching flagship initiatives that span women’s cricket and football leagues, vocational training programmes, mentorship opportunities, and community engagement efforts. These initiatives are designed to foster confidence, leadership, and economic independence among women while challenging stereotypes and breaking barriers in male-dominated spaces.
Speaking at the ceremony, Jamshed M. Kazi, Country Representative of UN Women Pakistan, emphasized the transformative potential of sports in advancing gender equality:
“At UN Women, we believe that every woman and girl has the right to realize and reach her full potential — whether in classrooms, at workplaces, in communities or on sports fields. This partnership with Zalmi Foundation is not just about games and competitions; it is about dismantling barriers, defying stereotypes, and opening doors to leadership and opportunity. Sport has the power to change lives by teaching teamwork, resilience, and confidence. Together, we are creating spaces where women’s voices are heard, their talents celebrated, and their dreams within reach.
”
Main Abbas, Chief Operating Officer of Peshawar Zalmi/Zalmi Foundation, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment:
“We believe in the transformative role of sports in shaping a more inclusive society. By joining hands with UN Women, we aim not only to promote women in cricket but also to strengthen broader efforts for women’s empowerment in Pakistan.”
Under the agreement, women’s sports leagues will be launched across Pakistan, featuring regional talent identification, structured tournaments, coaching camps, and leadership sessions. Parallel to this, vocational training programmes will offer skills in stitching, design, and entrepreneurship, enabling women to establish sustainable, home-based businesses. UN Women will provide technical guidance on gender mainstreaming, facilitate awareness on women’s rights, and enhance visibility through mentorship and media outreach.
Beyond sports and training, the collaboration will prioritize mentorship, leadership development, and community mobilization. Inspiring stories of women breaking barriers will be highlighted through strategic storytelling, while recognition awards and advocacy initiatives will reinforce institutional engagement and public awareness.
This MoU reflects a multi-dimensional commitment to advancing women’s empowerment in Pakistan, harnessing the dual power of sports and economic opportunities to inspire inclusion, resilience, and ambition across communities.
