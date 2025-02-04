Open Menu

UN Women Country Representative Meets Federal Ombudsperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 11:47 PM

UN Women Country Representative meets Federal Ombudsperson

Fauzia Viqar, Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment at Workplace (FOSPAH) met with the Country Representative of UN Women Pakistan, Jamshed M. Qazi, at FOSPAH’s head office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Fauzia Viqar, Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment at Workplace (FOSPAH) met with the Country Representative of UN Women Pakistan, Jamshed M. Qazi, at FOSPAH’s head office.

The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration between FOSPAH and UN Women to combat workplace harassment and advance gender equality in Pakistan.

Fauzia Viqar spoke about FOSPAH’s recent initiatives, including the handling of over 900+ cases in 2024, increasing awareness sessions to reach remote areas, and advocating for improvement in existing policies that better protect women’s property rights.

Jamshed M. Qazi acknowledged FOSPAH’s critical role in providing swift justice to victims of workplace harassment and its role in promoting women’s economic empowerment through secured property rights of women.

He reiterated UN Women’s commitment to supporting institutional mechanisms that uphold gender equality and women’s rights.

He emphasized that the mandate of FOSPAH and UN Women is completely aligned and collaboration between the two will focus on initiatives such as more efficient practices, legal advocacy, training programs for public and private sector organizations, and leveraging digital platforms to expand outreach and awareness on workplace harassment laws.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to explore joint initiatives, including capacity-building programs, and nationwide media campaigns aimed at eliminating gender-based discrimination and workplace harassment.

Both parties reaffirmed their shared vision of fostering safe, respectful, and empowering workplaces across Pakistan.

