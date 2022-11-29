UrduPoint.com

UN Women, Embassy Of Sweden Celebrates Actions To End Violence Against Women In Award Ceremony

November 29, 2022

UN Women, Embassy of Sweden celebrates actions to end violence against women in award ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :UN Women and the Embassy of Sweden organized an award ceremony titled, "2021 in Retrospective Celebrating Actions to End Violence Against Women" during 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaign.

The award ceremony aimed to acknowledge the actions taken on pledges made during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Campaign of 2021, said a news release.

Last year UN Women Pakistan encouraged stakeholders to make commitments to ending violence against women, and several pledges were received to bridge funding gaps, show political will for calling for an end to violence and ensure essential services for survivors of violence.

On the occasion, Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid said, "GB government has set in motion progressive policies to mainstream women and girls in socio-economic and political life so they do not remain silent when they face any type of violence." At the event, UN Women's Country Representative Sharmeela Rassool stressed the need for concrete action to strengthen data collection on femicides as it will assist in informing policies and programmes aimed to prevent and eliminate violence against women and girls.

Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan Henrik Persson said, "We will never be able to prevent violence against women and girls without engaging men. We need to engage more men who are willing to publicly speak and act to oppose violence against women and girls and create a ripple effect. Let's push forward together" Every year in Pakistan, civil society and women's rights organizations, the UN system, government partners, development partners, universities, the private sector, and individuals show solidarity, commitments, and actions during the 16 Days to call for preventing and ending violence against women. Through the joint efforts of all stakeholders, aspires to bring about a safer, more just and violence-free world for all women and girls.

The global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaign started on November 25 until December 10, 2022, under the theme, "UNiTE! ACTIVISM TO END VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN and GIRLS!"

