UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Women, KP Ombudsperson Ink Accord To Fight Sexual Harassment At Workplaces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 12:15 AM

UN Women, KP Ombudsperson ink accord to fight sexual harassment at workplaces

The United Nations (UN) Women Pakistan Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Office of Ombudsperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for protection of women against sexual harassment at the workplace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ):The United Nations (UN) Women Pakistan Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Office of Ombudsperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for protection of women against sexual harassment at the workplace.

Deputy Country Representative of UN Women Pakistan Aisha Mukhtar and KP Ombudsperson Rukhshanda Naz inked the MoU, a press release said.

Under the MoU, database for reported cases will be supported to assess the trends of sexual harassment at the workplace along with capacity building of inquiry committees to deal with such cases.

The UN Women and KP Ombudsperson will also collaborate for raising public awareness on sexual harassment laws and compliance requirements. The signatories have agreed to form working groups which will be responsible for monitoring the development and execution of agreed activities.

At the signing ceremony, Rukhshanda Naz stated, "Now that the office of ombudsperson is active, we would like to emphasis the execution and smooth implementation of the Workplace Harassment Law so that the environment is safe for women to reach their full potential and contribute to the economy." Aisha Mukhtar welcomed appointment of Rukhshanda Naz as the first KP ombudsperson and reiterated the UN Women's commitment towards strengthening institutions and mechanisms for preventing and addressing sexual harassment at workplace.

"Women have a legal right to a safe working environment, which was free of sexual harassment and Office of Ombudsperson has a crucial role to play in ensuring effective implementation of sexual harassment laws."

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Women

Recent Stories

Arab Information Ministers Council’s decision to ..

36 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan terms ICJ's verdict as victo ..

41 minutes ago

Bahrain to Host Working Group on Maritime Security ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Radio Network&#039;s Jerusalem programme ..

51 minutes ago

Kashmiris will not rest till freedom of Kashmir fr ..

41 minutes ago

UN Deploys Team to Enhance Security, Probe Attack ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.