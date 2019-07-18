UN Women, KP Ombudsperson ink accord to fight sexual harassment at workplaces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ):The United Nations (UN) Women Pakistan Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Office of Ombudsperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for protection of women against sexual harassment at the workplace.

Deputy Country Representative of UN Women Pakistan Aisha Mukhtar and KP Ombudsperson Rukhshanda Naz inked the MoU, a press release said.

Under the MoU, database for reported cases will be supported to assess the trends of sexual harassment at the workplace along with capacity building of inquiry committees to deal with such cases.

The UN Women and KP Ombudsperson will also collaborate for raising public awareness on sexual harassment laws and compliance requirements. The signatories have agreed to form working groups which will be responsible for monitoring the development and execution of agreed activities.

At the signing ceremony, Rukhshanda Naz stated, "Now that the office of ombudsperson is active, we would like to emphasis the execution and smooth implementation of the Workplace Harassment Law so that the environment is safe for women to reach their full potential and contribute to the economy." Aisha Mukhtar welcomed appointment of Rukhshanda Naz as the first KP ombudsperson and reiterated the UN Women's commitment towards strengthening institutions and mechanisms for preventing and addressing sexual harassment at workplace.

"Women have a legal right to a safe working environment, which was free of sexual harassment and Office of Ombudsperson has a crucial role to play in ensuring effective implementation of sexual harassment laws."