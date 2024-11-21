Open Menu

UN Women Launches Theatre On Wheels Campaign To Fight Gender-based Violence

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 10:10 PM

UN women launches theatre on wheels campaign to fight gender-based violence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) UN Women, an organization delivering programmes and policies that upholds women human rights, on Thursday officially announced its global "16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence" campaign in Pakistan, running from November 25 to December 10, 2024.

The campaign, themed "#KoiJawaazNahi #NoExcuse," emphasizes that there is no justification for violence against women.

A key feature of the campaign is a "theatre on wheels" a mobile performance designed to raise awareness about gender-based violence.

This initiative will travel to major cities across Pakistan, engaging communities in vital discussions about ending violence and shifting societal attitudes.

The launch event is taking place at Valika Ground, Karachi University from 10 a.

m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

Following Karachi, the theatre will visit Lahore, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan and Islamabad throughout the campaign.

UN Women’s regional director emphasized that the 16 Days of Activism is a global movement aimed at changing attitudes and ensuring zero tolerance for gender-based violence.

The theatre performances are in collaboration with local universities to promote dialogue and inspire collective action against violence.

The #NoExcuse campaign stresses the importance of prevention and support for survivors, asserting that all forms of violence, be it physical, emotional or sexual are unacceptable. For more information and updates visit UN Women Pakistan's official social media pages.

