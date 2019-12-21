UrduPoint.com
UN Women, Ombudsperson Balochistan Ink Accord To Fight Harassment At Workplaces

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 12:00 AM

UN Women, Ombudsperson Balochistan ink accord to fight harassment at workplaces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ):United Nations (UN) Women Pakistan on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ombudsperson Balochistan, aimed at fighting harassment of women at the workplace.

Aisha Mukhtar, Deputy Country Representative UN Women Pakistan, and Sabira Islam, Ombudsperson for protection against harassment Balochistan, signed the accord here, said a press release.

According to the MoU, data collection mechanisms would be improved and strengthened to assess the trends through reported cases.

The signatories agreed to enhance provincial mechanisms for responding to cases of harassment through development of training materials and training of trainers.

UN Women and Office of Ombudsperson would cooperate on capacity building of anti-harassment cells and inquiry committees to deal with cases of harassment as well as awareness raising on harassment laws and compliance requirements.

Sabira Islam expressed her gratitude to UN Women Pakistan and WDD Balochistan for supporting the efforts of the Ombudsperson in protecting women and girls from harassment at the workplace.

"We are planning to work together to ensure the effective implementation of workplace harassment laws across the province to enable women reach their full potential, feel protected at workplaces and actively take part in economic activities," she remarked.

Aisha Mukhtar welcomed the personal interest of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal in establishing harassment cells at district level across the province.

She reiterated UN Women's commitment towards strengthening institutions and mechanisms for preventing and addressing harassment at workplace.

"Harassment at the workplace holds women back from progressing as they embark on a journey of social and career development. They have a fundamental and legal right to work in a safe environment, which is free from harassment and discrimination. The Office of the Ombudsperson has a crucial role to play in ensuring effective implementation of the harassment laws," she added.

Director Women Development Department Noor Mubashir Sami expressed her department's commitment to continue supporting the Ombudsperson's office to make sure that the women of Balochistan feel safe and protected as they step out to pursue an education or take part in economic activities.

