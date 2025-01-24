UN Women Pakistan Delegation Visits PSCA Headquarters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The United Nations Women Pakistan delegation visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters, here on Friday.
The delegation included the Chief of Mission/Country representative of UN Women Pakistan along with other officials. The delegation was briefed by Managing Director Muhammad Ahsan Younas and Chief Operating Officer Mustansar Feroze. The delegation was briefed about Pakistan's first virtual women police station, Child Safety Centre, and other departments. They were also briefed about the Operations and Monitoring Centre of the Safe City. The delegation was informed about the advanced features of the 15 Emergency Helpline System and the modern artificial intelligence-based system.
A detailed briefing was given on AI-based traffic violations and software for identifying weapons.
Managing Director Muhammad Ahsan Younis stated that Smart Safe City Projects are being set up in 18 more districts of Punjab, and very soon, Smart Safe City Projects will be completed across all of Punjab.
Participants of the UN delegation expressed their thoughts, saying that Safe City has done commendable work for the protection of women and children. The establishment of the Virtual Women Police Station for women is a positive step.
Later, gifts were exchanged between the Punjab Safe Cities Authority and UN Women Pakistan.
