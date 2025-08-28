UN Women Pakistan, PCAA launch Youth Climate Action Initiative to champion gender-responsive climate solutions

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) UN Women Pakistan, in collaboration with the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), has launched the Youth Climate Action Initiative—a groundbreaking program designed to amplify youth engagement, with a special focus on young women and indigenous communities, in shaping Pakistan’s climate-resilient future.

Pakistan ranks among the world’s ten most climate-vulnerable countries, grappling with intensifying challenges such as rising temperatures, erratic monsoon patterns, prolonged droughts, glacial melt, and rising sea levels. These climate shocks—including devastating Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs)—have displaced thousands, strained infrastructure, and deepened socio-economic inequalities. Women, youth, and Indigenous groups are disproportionately impacted, yet continue to be underrepresented in climate decision-making and peacebuilding efforts.

Speaking at the launch, Jamshed Kazi, Country Representative, UN Women Pakistan, underscored the urgency of inclusive approaches to climate governance.

“At UN Women, we believe climate action must be gender-responsive, locally grounded, and inter-generational. Through initiatives such as the Youth Climate Action Initiative and COP in My City, we are ensuring that Pakistani youth are not only visible on global platforms but are also meaningfully shaping the climate dialogue. We remain committed to investing in resilience labs, mentorship opportunities, and community-led adaptation projects—placing young women and marginalized youth at the forefront of climate governance and peacebuilding,” he said.

Nadir Shafi Dar, Director General PCAA emphasized the transformative role of young people in advancing sustainable change and said, “The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority is proud to partner with UN Women on this important initiative. Young people are the future custodians of our environment, and equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities to lead climate action is essential. By empowering youth—especially young women—we are strengthening climate resilience, reducing environmental impact, and contributing to national progress.”

The three-day Youth Climate Action Initiative brought together young leaders from Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh. Participants engaged in capacity-building workshops, cross-regional knowledge exchange, and collaborative project design to develop practical, gender-responsive climate solutions.

The launch ceremony was also attended by Air Cmdr. (R) Rehan Shaukat, Additional Director Administration PCAA, Mudassir Masood, PCAA Environment Expert, and Mahrukh Mumtaz Hussain, PCAA Gender Focal Person, reflecting strong institutional commitment to advancing women-centered and youth-led climate action.

This initiative aligns with Pakistan’s commitments under the Paris Agreement and its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), while also contributing to global priorities ahead of COP30. By placing youth voices—particularly those of young women and marginalized groups—at the center of climate decision-making, the program reinforces Pakistan’s climate leadership and commitment to inclusive, community-driven solutions.