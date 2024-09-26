Open Menu

UN Women Pakistan Took Steps To Incorporate Gender Indicators In Provincial Plans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2024 | 12:30 PM

UN Women Pakistan took steps to incorporate gender indicators in provincial plans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) UN Women Pakistan has taken a step to effectively get gender indicators incorporated into the provincial plans by developing a set of Gender-Responsive Planning and Budgeting (GRPB) Guidelines.

According to UN Women Pakistan, the Labour and Human Resource Department, the Government of Punjab and Labour Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have both endorsed, adapted and notified these Guidelines to ensure that the processes for planning (of projects and schemes) and budgeting (of the finalized projects and schemes) are gender-responsive with regard to the Annual Development Programme (ADP). It was no minor achievement that the guidelines were endorsed and notified by government departments.

UN Women have been set up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to provide psycho-social help, skill-building activities and rehabilitation support services to women and girls, said an official here on Thursday.

According to data revealed by UN Women said that Pakistan’s partnerships with private sectors aim to advance gender equality and women's empowerment in the workplace, marketplace, and community through facilitating knowledge sharing, adopting best practices, and creating dignified, harassment-free environments for all.

Through partnerships, the engagement promotes safer mobility, creates sustainable talent pipelines, influences CSR spending on gender-related initiatives, and encourages businesses to adopt gender-responsive procurement practices to support women-owned businesses, it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Government Of Punjab Punjab Women All Government Best Labour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

4 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

13 hours ago
 Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

17 hours ago
 ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decl ..

ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation

17 hours ago
 TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Kh ..

TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan

18 hours ago
Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab gov ..

Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor

18 hours ago
 IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

18 hours ago
 Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of ne ..

Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP

18 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

18 hours ago
 Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Prog ..

Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..

18 hours ago
 Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications prog ..

Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan