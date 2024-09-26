UN Women Pakistan took steps to incorporate gender indicators in provincial plans

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) UN Women Pakistan has taken a step to effectively get gender indicators incorporated into the provincial plans by developing a set of Gender-Responsive Planning and Budgeting (GRPB) Guidelines.

According to UN Women Pakistan, the Labour and Human Resource Department, the Government of Punjab and Labour Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have both endorsed, adapted and notified these Guidelines to ensure that the processes for planning (of projects and schemes) and budgeting (of the finalized projects and schemes) are gender-responsive with regard to the Annual Development Programme (ADP). It was no minor achievement that the guidelines were endorsed and notified by government departments.

UN Women have been set up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to provide psycho-social help, skill-building activities and rehabilitation support services to women and girls, said an official here on Thursday.

According to data revealed by UN Women said that Pakistan’s partnerships with private sectors aim to advance gender equality and women's empowerment in the workplace, marketplace, and community through facilitating knowledge sharing, adopting best practices, and creating dignified, harassment-free environments for all.

Through partnerships, the engagement promotes safer mobility, creates sustainable talent pipelines, influences CSR spending on gender-related initiatives, and encourages businesses to adopt gender-responsive procurement practices to support women-owned businesses, it added.