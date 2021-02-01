UN Women report proposed a comprehensive family friendly policy

UN Women's flagship report, "Progress of the world's women 2019 2020" proposed a comprehensive family-friendly policy agenda to advance gender equality in diverse families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :UN Women's flagship report, "Progress of the world's women 2019 2020" proposed a comprehensive family-friendly policy agenda to advance gender equality in diverse families. The report showed that families in a changing world",assessed the reality of families in the context of sweeping economic, demographic, political and social transformation.

The report featured global, regional and national data. It also analyses key issues such as family laws, employment, unpaid care work, violence against women, and families and migration. A package of policies to deliver this agenda is affordable for most countries, according to a costing analysis included in the report.

When families are places of equality and justice, economies and societies thrive and unlock the full potential of the�Sustainable Development Goals�(SDGs), said in a Repot.