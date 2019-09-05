UrduPoint.com
UN Women To Extend Quality Social Services For Violence-hit Females

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 02:57 PM

UN Women to extend quality social services for violence-hit females UN Women Pakistan has started a programme titled "Essential Service Package (ESP)" to provide quality social services for women and girls subject to violence in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :UN Women to extend quality social services for violence-hit females UN Women Pakistan has started a programme titled "Essential Service Package (ESP)" to provide quality social services for women and girls subject to violence in Pakistan.

According to an official, the aim of this programme was to provide greater access to a coordinated set of essential and quality multi-sectoral services for all women and girls who have experienced gender-based violence (GBV) across the country.

He said that ESP was being implemented through collaboration between UN Women, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and United Nations office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

He said that UN Women, being the global lead agency for social services to victims and survivors of violence launched this programme in Pakistan with a key focus on social services.

The programme would provide health services, social services, police and justice sector to the victims of gender based violence, he told.

He said the motto of the program was "Women and girls have a right to live free from violence. But until that right is realized, they need support..."He said, "We know how difficult it is for survivors to have access to high quality services including health, justice and policing, and social services including shelter homes/Dar ul Amans (DuA)".

ESP was all about enhancing GBV survivors' access to a coordinated set of multi-sectoral services including social services, justice and policing, and health," he stated.

