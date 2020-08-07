UrduPoint.com
UN Women,Collected Women to hold webinar on business transformation on Aug 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :In collaboration with UN Women Pakistan, connected women will hold an online webinar on business transformation with digital platform skills for women on August 19.

The goal of webinar is for women to be economically empowered during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an official, the webinar will shed light on offline to Online Business Transition Learning and maximizing digital platforms for MSMES.

He said that webinar will also discuss the opening up networking and business opportunities Teaching and refining IT skills for women Tapping online work opportunities.

He said that UN Women and Connected Women are dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women adding that they are  global champion for women and girls in Pakistan.

