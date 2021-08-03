UrduPoint.com

UN, World Community To Play Positive Role In Ending Oppression On Innocent Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 07:00 PM

UN, World community to play positive role in ending oppression on innocent Kashmiris

Information Minister Gilgit Baltistan Fatehullah Khan and Finance Minister Javed Manwa have urged that the United Nations and the international community should play a positive role in ending India's illegal occupation of Kashmir and stop India from further oppressing the Kashmiris

Talking to media on Tuesday they said that some 732 days of Indian barbarism in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had been passed yet Modi government was trying to oppress the Muslims to promote the ideology of RSS.

Talking to media on Tuesday they said that some 732 days of Indian barbarism in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had been passed yet Modi government was trying to oppress the Muslims to promote the ideology of RSS.

They said that the whole nation of Pakistan salutes the courage and determination of Kashmiris to stand firm against Indian oppression and barbarism.

"We stand with our brothers and sisters in their just struggle against Indian atrocities," he added.

