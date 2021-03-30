UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN, World Economic Forum Acknowledge Pakistan's Efforts In Climate Change Mitigation: Amin Aslam

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

UN, World Economic Forum acknowledge Pakistan's efforts in climate change mitigation: Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said the United Nation, World Economic Forum and other international organizations had acknowledged and praised the Pakistan's leadership efforts in climate change mitigation.

The government under vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken practical steps and contributed a lot to completely cope the Climate Change challenges, he said talking to ptv.

He said UN Environment Programme (UNEP) considered Pakistan as a host for World Environment Day 2021 due to its leadership contributions in climate change adaptation which was globally replicated.

Malik Amin Aslam said World Economic Forum had released seven videos on Pakistan's sincere efforts in addressing climate change as part of its initiative to flag global best practices in environmental conservation.

Replying to a question, he said the government of Saudi Arabia had announced a 10 billion tree plantation programme by following the footsteps of the Pakistan government's 10 Billion Tree Tsunami afforestation project. The incumbent government offered to Saudi government all sort of technical support for successful implementation of the programme, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Tsunami Prime Minister World United Nations Saudi Saudi Arabia All Government Best Billion PTV

Recent Stories

Tourist police for capital on the cards : Sh Rashi ..

4 minutes ago

Asad Umar asks provinces to ensure implementation ..

4 minutes ago

Five shops sealed for violating corona SOPs

4 minutes ago

Russia stages fresh military drills in the Arctic

4 minutes ago

France's Le Pen assails 'catastrophic' EU vaccinat ..

12 minutes ago

Police net four POs in rawalpindh

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.