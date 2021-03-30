ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said the United Nation, World Economic Forum and other international organizations had acknowledged and praised the Pakistan's leadership efforts in climate change mitigation.

The government under vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken practical steps and contributed a lot to completely cope the Climate Change challenges, he said talking to ptv.

He said UN Environment Programme (UNEP) considered Pakistan as a host for World Environment Day 2021 due to its leadership contributions in climate change adaptation which was globally replicated.

Malik Amin Aslam said World Economic Forum had released seven videos on Pakistan's sincere efforts in addressing climate change as part of its initiative to flag global best practices in environmental conservation.

Replying to a question, he said the government of Saudi Arabia had announced a 10 billion tree plantation programme by following the footsteps of the Pakistan government's 10 Billion Tree Tsunami afforestation project. The incumbent government offered to Saudi government all sort of technical support for successful implementation of the programme, he added.