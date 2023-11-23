UN World Food Program Country Director visits P&D department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The newly appointed Country Director of the UN World food Program, Coco Ushiyama, along with other representatives, paid a visit to the Planning and Development Department. The delegation was warmly welcomed by Muhammad Ali Asghar, Chief Economist of the P&D.

Discussions during the visit primarily focused on potential areas of future cooperation, with a particular emphasis on mitigation and adaptation strategies in the context of Climate Change.

The Chief Economist highlighted the department's commitment to addressing Climate Change issues, referencing the establishment of a dedicated Climate Change Cell within the Planning and Development Department.