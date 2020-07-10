UrduPoint.com
UNA To Organize Workshop For Media Professionals On 'child Rights Implications In Light Of COVID-19'

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:51 AM

UNA to organize workshop for media professionals on 'child rights implications in light of COVID-19'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ):The Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) will organize a virtual workshop on "The child rights implications in light of the coronavirus pandemic" on 15 July, amid at to educate the media professional while covering the news events related to child rights.

The workshop will be held via ZOOM in cooperation with the Arab Council for Childhood and Development (ACCD), and in partnership with the Information Department at the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Islamic Broadcasting Union (IBU), said a press release received here on Thursday.

The workshop � to be administered by Dr. Ahmed Zayed, Sociology Professor and former dean of the Faculty of Arts, Cairo University � aims to develop the skills of media professionals on ways to deal with the issues of children's rights in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how to deal with the various issues relating to child rights.

Registration in the workshop is open to media professionals in news agencies, radio stations, TV channels, and media outlets accredited to the OIC countries.

