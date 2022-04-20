UrduPoint.com

Unabated Attacks On Mosques, Businesses A Precursor Of "full-blown" Muslim Genocide In India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Unabated attacks on mosques, businesses a precursor of "full-blown" Muslim genocide in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :With the unabated attacks on mosques, houses and businesses run by the Muslims in different Indian states particularly Karnataka, it is strongly believed that the country was fast heading towards a "full-blown genocide." In a recent Genocide Emergency Alert for India, Prof Gregory H Stanton had said that the country had reached the eighth stage of genocide with the persecution of the Muslim community.

Prof Stanton, who is the architect of the "10 stages of genocide" theory and also the founder of Genocide Watch, a non-profit organization that works to predict and prevent genocide and all other forms of mass murder, said India was in the 8th stage of genocide.

"India is in Stage 8 of Genocide, the Persecution – just one step away from conducting extermination," he said and added that the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi "will be very happy to watch it happen".

In a recent spate of violence, the Muslims in Karnataka are being targeted by Hindu extremists backed by the politicians of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Besides burning their properties and attacking mosques and businesses, the right wing groups are calling upon Hindus not to employ the services of Muslim cab, tour and travel operators.

Muslims account for about 13% of the state's nearly 70 million population.

The Muslims, who have been setting up their stalls since years at the annual Hosa Margudi and Kollur Mookambika fairs, and the Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari, Mangaladevi and Puttur Mahalingeshwara temples in Dakshina Kannada have been asked to keep away.

The calls to keep Muslims away from fairs started during the COVID-19, when the Hindu extremists alleged them for spreading the pathogen.

A Hindu shopkeeper who had installed his toy shop at the recently concluded Bappanadu Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple festival said that everyone has been silenced by the threat posed by pro-Hindu outfits.

"If I speak out against them, they will ensure I can't install shops at other festivals." The Muslims in India had been questioning the role of the state institutions including police for not taking any action against those who had put up posters spreading hateful propaganda outside the fairs.

"Today, Hindu extremists in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, and other Indian states attacked Muslims and their places of worship. These large-scale, well-orchestrated attacks serve as a precursor to the full-blown genocide," Indian American Muslim Council said in a statement.

The Council also shared multiple videos showing anti-Muslim violence including the putting up of saffron flag on mosques, looting and burning a Muslim widow's house, pelting stones at mosques and playing hate songs in rallies.

Not only at the level of the institutions, the anti-Muslim hate is also penetrating into the grassroots level with the Hindu owners refusing to rent out their properties to the Muslims.

"If necessary, we can make living by selling our organs of the body but not from the rent money of the Muslims. The house is empty, only for Hindus," reads a board displayed by a Hindu man at the front door of his house.

In a video footage, the destroyed watermelons are seen on the road after the Hindu extremists vandalized the push cart owned by Muslims, threatening them not to run their businesses outside the temples.

The Muslim students in Karnataka are also going to lose their academic year following a ban on Hijab, endorsed by the high court. Though the court ruling had not asked the teachers to remove Hijab, the schools managements have barred their entry too, despite having no such mandate.

"Indian media is extensively covering Pakistan but not even a single debate/show about how a Hindu Priest threatened to rape Muslim women or about the humiliation meted out to Muslims in Karnataka," wrote Sania Syed, an activist on Twitter.

Contrary to the hate campaign being run by Hindu leaders, the Jamiat Ulema islam wing in Karnataka has appealed the Muslims not to pay heed to boycott the Hindu traders during Holy Ramazan, advising them not fall for this communal propaganda and to not discriminate based on religion.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Murder Prime Minister Police Twitter Threatened Narendra Modi Rent Road Alert Man Temple Money Women National University Muslim Media All From Million Court

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy King Omar Sharif's 62nd Birthd ..

2 minutes ago
 Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

51 minutes ago
 Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

1 hour ago
 IMF predicts 4 per cent economic growth this year

IMF predicts 4 per cent economic growth this year

1 hour ago
 Bilawal is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

Bilawal is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

2 hours ago
 British diplomat calls on PM Shehbaz

British diplomat calls on PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.