UNAIDS Delegation Visits Prosecutor General Punjab Office

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 10:37 PM

A delegation from UNAIDS, led by Country Head Trouble Chikoko , visited the office of Prosecutor General Punjab here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A delegation from UNAIDS, led by Country Head Trouble Chikoko , visited the office of Prosecutor General Punjab here on Friday.

The delegation met with the Prosecutor General Punjab Farhad Ali Shah and discussed initiatives for the rehabilitation of drug addicts.

During the meeting, the prosecutor general emphasized the urgent need for the completion of specialized rehabilitation centers for individuals struggling with drug addiction. He highlighted that such centers are crucial for providing the special attention required to help addicts reintegrate into society as productive citizens.

“Without the establishment of dedicated facilities, effective rehabilitation of drug addicts is not possible,” stated Farhad Ali Shah, stressing the importance of a collective effort in addressing this critical issue.

The UNAIDS country head praised the vision of the prosecutor general and expressed willingness to collaborate on the completion of the rehabilitation centers. "We are ready to provide support to ensure these facilities are operational and effective," said Trouble Chikoko .

The delegation included Barrister Sarah and other senior officials from UNAIDS, who also participated in the discussions.

