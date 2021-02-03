Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly (LA) Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir Wednesday proposed all parties leaderships to pay a visit to the AJK on February 5, to express solidarity with the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) people

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly (LA) Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir Wednesday proposed all parties leaderships to pay a visit to the AJK on February 5, to express solidarity with the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) people.

He said this symbolic expression of solidarity would strengthen the movement of the IIOJK people for their just right to self-determination.

Addressing a press conference here at the Prime Minister House accompanying with regional leadership of political parties, he said a public meeting of opposition parties in Muzaffarabad was being held on the Kashmir Day to express solidarity with the IIOJK people.

He said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl head Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz Vice President Marriyum Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhuto Zardari and leaders of other political parties would address the gathering.

The speaker said the president Dr Arif alvi was expected to address joint-sitting of the AJK LA and Kashmir Council on the day while Prime Minister Imran Khan was also expected to address a public gathering at Kotli near line of control to express solidarity with the IIOJK people.

He said a joint expression of solidarity by all the political parties of the country along with public rallies would absolutely send a unanimous message to the people of IIOJK who were passing through a difficult time.

He further said expression of absolute determination by the people, government and opposition parties would raise the courage and morale of the struggling people to continue their peaceful and political struggle until to achieve their ultimate goal.