Unanimous stance of political parties on national issue triumph of democracy: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that mutual harmony was need of the hour in view of the prevailing situation in the region.

In a tweet, she said Pakistani nation has always overcome challenges through unity and solidarity.

She said unanimous stance of political parties on an important national issue was in fact triumph of democracy.

The SAPM said the unanimous approval of Army Act Bill by the standing committee on defense was the manifestation that all political forces were united on the issue of national interests.

She said protection of national security and interests was foremost priority.

She expressed the hope that the Parliament would show the same spirit of national unity when voting is done for approval of the bill.