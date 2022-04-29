UrduPoint.com

Unannounced Load Shedding Mars Peshawarites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2022 | 03:27 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Unannounced load shedding and tripping continues in different parts of the city including Main Charsadda Road, Bakhshi Pul, Nasapa areas coming under Daudzai feeder, Sethi Town, Dalzak Road, Chagalpura, Old Bara Road, Hayatabad have load shedding for more than 8 to nine hours on daily basis.

Frequent tripping with unannounced load shedding has increased the problems of citizens who are facing problems despite the scorching heat.

No unannounced load shedding is taking place anywhere in the city, a PESCO official said when contacted. But despite his claim, the load shedding continues. Tripping occurs in some areas due to increase in load, the Pesco official said. Electricity is not supplied in areas of non-submission of bills in proportion to losses, an PESCO official said.

