Open Menu

Unannounced Loadshedding, Gas Pressure Issues Resolved: Sui Northern Gas Manager

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Unannounced loadshedding, gas pressure issues resolved: Sui Northern Gas Manager

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) General Manager Sui Northern Gas Department Mian Sohail Akram said on Friday that complaints of unannounced gas loadshedding and reduction in gas pressure have been removed and citizens are now satisfied with the department's performance.

In an interview with media representatives, Mian Akram emphasized that providing gas to thousands of customers as per the daily schedule is the department's top priority.

He said that the department has taken effective measures to address these issues and the trust of the public in the officers and employees of the department has increased.

He further mentioned that in line with the Federal government's instructions, the department is conducting intensive operations to prevent gas theft.

Field teams are visiting various areas daily and actions are being taken against gas thieves including the imposition of hefty fines.

He stated that these measures are being monitored by the department's officers to ensure that no one dares to engage in such illegal activities in the future.

The General Manager also highlighted that the Sui Northern Gas department is actively working to provide all services to its customers including arranging for internet services to facilitate customer access to information about the department.

APP/stf/378

Related Topics

Internet Gas Media All Government Top

Recent Stories

Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boos ..

Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..

6 minutes ago
 PM writes letter to US president for release, retu ..

PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, sa ..

Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

14 hours ago
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Ind ..

Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies

14 hours ago
 Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karac ..

Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karachi Airport

14 hours ago
 Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 Worl ..

Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores

14 hours ago
 Suspect killed by accomplice during police encount ..

Suspect killed by accomplice during police encounter in Hazro

14 hours ago
 Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Ad ..

Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..

14 hours ago
 Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in co ..

Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in conflict settings: UN

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan