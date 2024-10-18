Unannounced loadshedding, gas pressure issues resolved: Sui Northern Gas Manager

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) General Manager Sui Northern Gas Department Mian Sohail Akram said on Friday that complaints of unannounced gas loadshedding and reduction in gas pressure have been removed and citizens are now satisfied with the department's performance.

In an interview with media representatives, Mian Akram emphasized that providing gas to thousands of customers as per the daily schedule is the department's top priority.

He said that the department has taken effective measures to address these issues and the trust of the public in the officers and employees of the department has increased.

He further mentioned that in line with the Federal government's instructions, the department is conducting intensive operations to prevent gas theft.

Field teams are visiting various areas daily and actions are being taken against gas thieves including the imposition of hefty fines.

He stated that these measures are being monitored by the department's officers to ensure that no one dares to engage in such illegal activities in the future.

The General Manager also highlighted that the Sui Northern Gas department is actively working to provide all services to its customers including arranging for internet services to facilitate customer access to information about the department.

