Unannounced loadshedding in Gulistan-e-Jauhar irks lawmaker

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ):Unannounced loadshedding of electricity in Block 17 and 18 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the metropolis irked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA -Sindh, Bilal Ghaffar, here.

He alleged that the K-Electric (KE) had adopted a new way of disturbing the citizens, according to a news release on Wednesday.

He pointed out that K-E in the holy month of Ramazan bothering the citizens by using the tactics of unannounced loadshedding of electricity.

Bilal said that as the time of Iftar approached the light went off as a result of that the female members of families experienced difficulty in kitchen while cooking.

He urged KE authorities to at least care about those who kept fast in Ramazan.

He allged that the KE was trying to compel people to come out on roads and violatethe lockdown imposed due to coronvirus in the city.