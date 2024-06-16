Unannounced Power Outages Disrupt Daily Life In Peshawar
Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Locals of Peshawar staged a protest against the unannounced power outage all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the provincial capital Peshawar on Sunday.
In the demonstration led by the Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Fazal Elahi, protesters blocked the ring road from one side.
A large number of police personnel are present during the protest.
Addressing the protestors Fazal Elahi will the menace of load shedding swept across the province including Peshawar, leaving homes and businesses in the dark in the heat wave.
Since June 1, the duration of load shedding has gone up to 16 hours in different localities of Peshawar including Shahi Bagh Grid Stadium, Charsadda Road, Lala Zar Colony where the bill collections are 100 per cent, a consumer Paras Ahmad told APP
Another citizen from Khazana Sugar Mill reported that they are facing 16 to 18 hours long load shedding daily.
No one concerned is available on the given phone numbers, he added.
A tailor, Aziz Ahmed said that the people regularly pay electricity bills but they do not get electricity as per their requirement. “We failed to give stitched suits to the customers on time. The frequent power cuts made it difficult to do work,” he said.
