UNAOC Spokesperson Condemns Peshawar Suicide Attack

March 05, 2022

UNAOC spokesperson condemns Peshawar suicide attack

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :The spokesperson for the High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Ángel Moratinos, expressed condolences about the tragic terrorist attack in Peshawar, Pakistan.

The High Representative for UNAOC Miguel Ángel Moratinos, condemned in the strongest terms the suicide bomb attack that took place during Friday prayers in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, killing at least 57 people and wounding more than 100 according to the latest reports, said a news release.

The High Representative stressed that all forms of violence and acts of terror against civilians and religious sites on account of their religion or belief are intolerable and unjustifiable.

He reiterated that houses of worship are sacred places where worshipers should be able to practice their faith safely and freely.

The High Representative called for mutual respect of all religions and faiths and for fostering a culture of fraternity and peace. He recalled the United Nation Plan of Action to Safeguard Religious Sites, developed by UNAOC, and calls on all governments and relevant stakeholders to support its implementation.

He invited the global youth and faith communities to join UNAOC's global call to action for safe worship to contribute to celebrate the universality of religious sites as symbols of our shared humanity, history, and traditions.

On behalf of UNAOC, the High Representative conveyed his deepest sympathies to the Government of Pakistan and expressed his condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

