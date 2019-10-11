UrduPoint.com
Unapproved Housing Schemes' Infrastructure Demolished

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The squad of Estate Management Directorate (EMD) Private Housing Schemes on Friday demolished illegal constructions of three unapproved housing societies.

According to LDA spokesman, these illegal housing schemes were located at Canal road, Raiwind road and Band road, whereas the operation was conducted under the supervision of Director (EMD) Bushra Naseer.

During the operation,the LDA demolished roads, sewerage systems, site offices, containers, green belts and other infrastructure of Elegance Homes at Raiwind Road, Aftab Homes & Nauman Block at Canal Road and Sadiq Garden at Band Road.

