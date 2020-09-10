UrduPoint.com
Unapproved, Substandard Seed Basic Reason Behind Reduction In Cotton Production: Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:11 AM

South Punjab Secretary Agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel Wednesday said that unapproved cotton seed was affecting crop production which was major reason behind financial troubles of farmers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :South Punjab Secretary Agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel Wednesday said that unapproved cotton seed was affecting crop production which was major reason behind financial troubles of farmers.

The unapproved cotton seed caused remarkable reduction in production of the crop. There is need to improve research activities for obtaining best cotton seed, he said this during his visit to Cotton Research Institute here.

The seeds, grown at research institute or its allied organizations for trial purpose should not be given to any company or farmers, he said and warned of strict action in case it was found anywhere.

The cotton crop was deteriorating for last many years, so proper focus was needed to boost it again, Saqib Ateel remarked.

He instructed officials to prepare a proper Calendar for management and best results of cotton crop. The benefits of research on cotton must be shifted to peasant in letter and spirit.

He also instructed them to prepare climate resistant varieties. On this occasion, Director Cotton Research Institute Dr Sagheer Ahmed briefed the secretary agriculture south Punjab about research trials.

