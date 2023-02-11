Unarmed Kashmiris fighting against Indian brutalities from decades

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Hussein Mullick has said that unarmed Kashmiris had been fighting against the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) from last 7 decades.

Addressing a ceremony organized in Govt Associate Girls College regarding the Kashmir Solidarity Day and the death anniversary of Hurriyat leader Maqbool Butt, she said more than one million unarmed Kashmiris are fighting against Indian brutalities, adding that India is committing war crime, terrorism in IIOK Kashmir and there is no one to stop it, Kashmiri leader Maqbool Butt was hanged even though there were no evidence against him, moreover his dead body was still in Tihar jail and never handed over to his family.

She said that the time was not far when India would have to account for its atrocities, adding the voice of Kashmiris and their struggle for freedom cannot be suppressed for long by repression.

She called upon the international community to urge India to stop human rights violations in IIOJK; reverse its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, so that the freedom movement according to resolution for Occupied Kashmir could reach its destination.

She said that Kashmir movement was just like Karbala, dead bodies were being hanged from trees, dead bodies are desecrated, people of Kashmir have the help of Allah, even today many leaders of Kashmir are in languishing in jails.

Mashaal Yasin Malik said that the way the students of Rawalpindi Colleges have expressed their emotions and expressed solidarity to the Kashmiri people is commendable.

Highlighting the negative characters of Kashmir through tableau is very impressive, educational institutions with coordination of PNCA and other cultural institutions should arrange such events to highlight Kashmir cause.