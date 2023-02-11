UrduPoint.com

Unarmed Kashmiris Fighting Against Indian Brutalities From Decades

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Unarmed Kashmiris fighting against Indian brutalities from decades

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Hussein Mullick has said that unarmed Kashmiris had been fighting against the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) from last 7 decades.

Addressing a ceremony organized in Govt Associate Girls College regarding the Kashmir Solidarity Day and the death anniversary of Hurriyat leader Maqbool Butt, she said more than one million unarmed Kashmiris are fighting against Indian brutalities, adding that India is committing war crime, terrorism in IIOK Kashmir and there is no one to stop it, Kashmiri leader Maqbool Butt was hanged even though there were no evidence against him, moreover his dead body was still in Tihar jail and never handed over to his family.

She said that the time was not far when India would have to account for its atrocities, adding the voice of Kashmiris and their struggle for freedom cannot be suppressed for long by repression.

She called upon the international community to urge India to stop human rights violations in IIOJK; reverse its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, so that the freedom movement according to resolution for Occupied Kashmir could reach its destination.

She said that Kashmir movement was just like Karbala, dead bodies were being hanged from trees, dead bodies are desecrated, people of Kashmir have the help of Allah, even today many leaders of Kashmir are in languishing in jails.

Mashaal Yasin Malik said that the way the students of Rawalpindi Colleges have expressed their emotions and expressed solidarity to the Kashmiri people is commendable.

Highlighting the negative characters of Kashmir through tableau is very impressive, educational institutions with coordination of PNCA and other cultural institutions should arrange such events to highlight Kashmir cause.

Related Topics

India Dead Resolution Occupied Kashmir Jail Wife Karbala Rawalpindi August 2019 Family From Government Million

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to steer out country from diffic ..

Govt taking steps to steer out country from difficult time: PM

1 hour ago
 Emirati teams continue rescue operations in Türki ..

Emirati teams continue rescue operations in Türkiye&#039;s Kahramanmaraş

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to jack up power tariff by Rs7.91 per ..

Govt decides to jack up power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit

3 hours ago
 &#039;Gallant Knight / 2&#039; to open first phase ..

&#039;Gallant Knight / 2&#039; to open first phase of field hospital in Gaziante ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan begin ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign ..

Pakistan begin ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday

3 hours ago
 TikTok returns as Official Entertainment Partner f ..

TikTok returns as Official Entertainment Partner for HBL PSL 8

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.