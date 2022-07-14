Unattended stinky offal displeases citizens of Peshawar

Despite passage of five days of Eidul Azha, the offal and remains of sacrificial animals in the city's peripheries areas remained unattended and rotten thus causing foul-smell irking Peshawarties besides posing health hazards

Besides choked sewerage system, pools of contaminated water and dilapidated roads, the stinky smell emanating from unattended offal thrown at heaps of garbage, water nullahs and open places in Chamkani, Pandu and Ring road areas have annoyed thousands of motorists and people.

The foul-smell of hides and bones of animals stored in godowns in Ring road and others had also added to people's difficulty.

Complaining of the bad sewerage condition and poor disposal of offal of sacrificial animals, Noorul Amin, a resident of Chamkani Peshawar told APP that people of his village with population of thousands were exposed to infectious diseases due to poor disposal of the animals' remains dumped under an open sky.

He said, the jurisdiction issue between Water and Sanitation Supply Company (WSSP) and Tehsil Municipal Administration for disposal of remains of animals in Chamkani areas added difficulties of thousands of its residents.

"The temporary cattle markets established by the district administration for Eidul Azha were presenting an ugly look and its cleanliness was urgently required to make the city neat." Hassan Ali, spokesman of WSSP told APP that operations regarding disposal of offal of sacrificial animals in Peshawar have been completed and over 12,190 tons waste and offal were disposed of during three days of Eidul Azha operation.

Hassan said about 300 complaints were received by the central complaint cell during Eidul Azha's days on which swift action was taken. He clarified that all those areas in Peshawar's peripheries from where complaints pertaining to unattended offal were received did not come into WSSP's domain and urged complainants to contact their respective tehsil municipal administration for addressal of their grievances.

Hassan said about 2,763 workers of the company participated in the clearance operation that started on the first day of Eid at 10 a.m. and continued till Tuesday night after its inauguration by Provincial Minister for Higher education Kamran Khan Bangash.

Besides field staff, he said the company had cancelled duties of the management staff and assigned them zones to monitor the operation and assist field staff in identifying points for clearance.

"The data collected from the five zonal offices revealed that 5,000 tons waste were disposed off by WSSP on first day, 5,300 tons on second day and 1,890 tons on third day of Eidul Azha." He said 2,763 sanitary workers were deployed to collect waste through 706 vehicles of which 339 are WSSP's own vehicles while 367 vehicles are hired on rent.

Hassan said 2,150 tons of waste were disposed of from Zone A, 3,450 tons from Zone B, 2,730 tons from Zone C, 2,000 tons from Zone D and 1,860 tons from Zone E till July 12.

Besides 113 Suzuki dumpers, 63 mini dumpers, 36 bike loaders, 149 small and large tractors, 39 compactors, 63 shovels, 93 trucks, 27 multi-loaders armroll, 112 dumpers, 11 excavators were used during the operation.

Referring over division of staff and vehicles zone-wise during the operation, he said Zone-A have deployed 609 staff and 192 vehicles, Zone B's 723 staff and 192 vehicles while 746 staff and 159 vehicles by Zone C and 362 sanitary workers and 93 vehicles by Zone D and 324 staffers and 76 vehicles by the newly established Zone E.

As many as 180 feet width and 130 feet depth dumping site at Shamshato site was established where offal and remains of sacrificial animals were properly dumped with mud and bleaching powder.