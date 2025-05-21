Unauthorised collection of animal hides prohibited

Daira Ghazi khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The district administration of Dera Ghazi Khan has decided to take legal action against individuals or organisations collecting sacrificial animal hides without official permission.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid has issued strict directives, stating that all religious seminaries, welfare organizations, and individuals must obtain a formal permit to collect animal hides during Eid-ul-Azha.

Applications for permission will be accepted until May 30. Requests submitted after this deadline will not be considered.

The deputy commissioner emphasized that unauthorised collection of hides will not be tolerated, and violators will face strict legal consequences.