Unauthorized Photography Of Events In Girls’ Schools Banned

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Unauthorized photography of events in girls’ schools banned

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking action on a complaint, registered on Citizen Portal, has imposed a ban on unauthorized photography of events at girls’ schools.

A notification issued from the office of Deputy Director (Female) Elementary and Secondary Education KP on Thursday said that female education officers should be invited on the occasion of prize distribution and other events in all girls’ schools and no one should be allowed to take photos of the participants.

The notification further said that strict compliance with the directive was required to ensure the sanctity and privacy of the female students and that action be taken against the violators.

