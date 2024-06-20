Unauthorized pilgrims suffer fatalities during Hajj 1445 amid extreme heat conditions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Officials from multiple countries have confirmed that most of the pilgrims passed away during the Hajj 1445, were individuals who had entered Saudi Arabia on tourism or visit visas months before the commencement of the Hajj.

They said these individuals had stayed in Makkah and performed the pilgrimage without proper authorization and support.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad reported that most of the deceased Tunisian pilgrims had arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia using tourism, visit, or Umrah visas. They lacked official Hajj permits and were not associated with any organized group providing essential services such as accommodation, food, or transportation.

Similarly, Dr Sufyan Qudah, Director of Operations and Consular Affairs at the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, stated that all the Jordanian pilgrims who either died or went missing were not part of the official Jordanian Hajj delegation.

They too had entered Saudi Arabia on tourism or visit visas, circumventing the formal Hajj authorization process.

This year’s Hajj season was marked by an extreme heatwave in Makkah, compounding the hardships faced by unauthorized pilgrims.

Without the logistical support provided to official pilgrims, these individuals were left to navigate the demanding conditions on their own. Many travelled for long distance on foot under the scorching sun, traversing rugged and unpaved paths not intended for pedestrian use. The lack of shelter and sustenance exacerbated the risks of exhaustion and other heat-related ailments.

The absence of organized support left these pilgrims vulnerable to the harsh environment, leading to many fatalities.