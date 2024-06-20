Unauthorized Pilgrims Suffer Fatalities During Hajj 1445 Amid Extreme Heat Conditions
Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Officials from multiple countries have confirmed that most of the pilgrims passed away during the Hajj 1445, were individuals who had entered Saudi Arabia on tourism or visit visas months before the commencement of the Hajj.
They said these individuals had stayed in Makkah and performed the pilgrimage without proper authorization and support.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad reported that most of the deceased Tunisian pilgrims had arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia using tourism, visit, or Umrah visas. They lacked official Hajj permits and were not associated with any organized group providing essential services such as accommodation, food, or transportation.
Similarly, Dr Sufyan Qudah, Director of Operations and Consular Affairs at the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, stated that all the Jordanian pilgrims who either died or went missing were not part of the official Jordanian Hajj delegation.
They too had entered Saudi Arabia on tourism or visit visas, circumventing the formal Hajj authorization process.
This year’s Hajj season was marked by an extreme heatwave in Makkah, compounding the hardships faced by unauthorized pilgrims.
Without the logistical support provided to official pilgrims, these individuals were left to navigate the demanding conditions on their own. Many travelled for long distance on foot under the scorching sun, traversing rugged and unpaved paths not intended for pedestrian use. The lack of shelter and sustenance exacerbated the risks of exhaustion and other heat-related ailments.
The absence of organized support left these pilgrims vulnerable to the harsh environment, leading to many fatalities.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 303,400 cusecs water36 seconds ago
-
SEPCO chief hails staff for timely addressing complaints during Eid days40 seconds ago
-
WSSC Dera completes three-days Eid special cleanliness operations30 minutes ago
-
Dr. Asma for avoiding more red meat food41 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry announces Zamzam water distribution arrangements for pilgrims41 minutes ago
-
Man stabbed to death, girl injured over land dispute51 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, two injured over enmity51 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police Chief honors gold medalist constable51 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy likely to persist in city1 hour ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city1 hour ago
-
HMC hospital treats over 5,200 patients during Eid-ul-Azha holidays1 hour ago
-
Two Tribes clans agree to settle blood feud after claim 29 lives1 hour ago