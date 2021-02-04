UrduPoint.com
Unauthorized Transport Stands To Be Shifted To Outskirts Of Hyderabad

Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:19 PM

Unauthorized transport stands to be shifted to outskirts of Hyderabad

The district administration has asked the Hyderabad Police and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to stop operations of the unauthorized transport stops

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration has asked the Hyderabad Police and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to stop operations of the unauthorized transport stops.

In a letter to the SSP Hyderabad and Secretary Regional Transport Authority, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro called for immediate implementation on the Sindh High Court's December 31, 2020 order.The SHC had ordered the local authorities to close all the illegally operating transport stops and shift all those transporters to a temporary stop to be set up by the district administration near Hatri."All the temporary terminals and stops of vans and cars operating on makeshift places should be removed from the limits of Hyderabad city including Latifabad and Qasimabad.

For this purpose, if any assistance is required, SSP Hyderabad shall fully cooperate with the aforesaid officials," reads the order.

The DC wrote that it came to his knowledge through social media and other sources that nearly a dozen unauthorized stops were operating in the district.

"Various reports are being received by this office regarding operation of illegal bus stops despite clear directions of the honourable SHC," the DC wrote. "Therefore, Secretary RTA Hyderabad is directed to immediately comply with directions of the honourable SHC and furnish certificate of the same in seven days without fail," reads the letter.

The DC also asked the SSP Hyderabad to issue strict directions to all Station House Officers (SHOs) to provide complete assistance to theRTA in the drive.

