Unawareness among public about cancer concerning: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo on Saturday said the spread of cancer and unawareness among the public about this disease is a matter of concern.

In a message issued on the World Cancer Day, the chief minister said that cancer was definitely a deadly disease, but with timely diagnosis, treatment of this deadly disease is possible.

The purpose of celebrating World Cancer Day is to provide awareness regarding this deadly disease.

Stressing the need for creating awareness among the public about the jeopardy of cancer, he said besides the government, civil society, and non-governmental organizations can also play an important role in providing cancer awareness.

"It is our collective responsibility to stop the spread of cancer with joint and concerted efforts," he added.

The chief minister stressed that the Government of Balochistan was fully aware of its responsibilities to provide medical facilities to the people, noting that poor and deserving cancer patients were being treated free of cost through Balochistan Public Endowment Fund while the cancer hospital in Quetta would also start working soon.

"The Department of Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment in BMC has been developed on modern lines," he said, adding that government was committed to the prevention of cancer and the provision of treatment to patients suffering from it.