UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uncertainity Prevails Due To COVID 19, Says Saeed Ghani

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:14 PM

Uncertainity prevails due to COVID 19, says Saeed Ghani

Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani said on Thursday that education not only in Pakistan but also in the world has been affected due to COVID-19 that caused educational institutions to be closed for more than six months

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani said on Thursday that education not only in Pakistan but also in the world has been affected due to COVID-19 that caused educational institutions to be closed for more than six months.

He expressed these views while addressing a function at Narain Jagnath Vaidya (NJV) Government Higher Secondary school here on Thursday.

He said that schools were open for now however owing to the changing situation regarding COVID-19 in the country, no one knows when will schools be closed again and for how long, said a communique.

If schools were closed, then Sindh government and various NGOs running government schools had to provide online education to the children.

He said that there were more than 40,000 schools in the province.

Talking to media persons on the IGP issue, he said that the committee had decided on the issue of IGP. Adding that the committee would present its report to the Sindh Chief Minister.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister World Education Media Government Labour

Recent Stories

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in first s ..

16 minutes ago

Karabakh Conflict: Iran Could Mediate If Baku, Yer ..

41 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Thursday 29 Oct 2020

43 seconds ago

Naat Competition held at PUCAR to mark Eid Milad-u ..

44 seconds ago

Iran's Stance Constructive But OSCE's Mediation Le ..

48 seconds ago

Putin on US Election: No Matter What I Say Partner ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.