Uncertainity prevails due to COVID 19, says Saeed Ghani

Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani said on Thursday that education not only in Pakistan but also in the world has been affected due to COVID-19 that caused educational institutions to be closed for more than six months

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani said on Thursday that education not only in Pakistan but also in the world has been affected due to COVID-19 that caused educational institutions to be closed for more than six months.

He expressed these views while addressing a function at Narain Jagnath Vaidya (NJV) Government Higher Secondary school here on Thursday.

He said that schools were open for now however owing to the changing situation regarding COVID-19 in the country, no one knows when will schools be closed again and for how long, said a communique.

If schools were closed, then Sindh government and various NGOs running government schools had to provide online education to the children.

He said that there were more than 40,000 schools in the province.

Talking to media persons on the IGP issue, he said that the committee had decided on the issue of IGP. Adding that the committee would present its report to the Sindh Chief Minister.