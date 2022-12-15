UrduPoint.com

Uncertainty Impedes Development Process: Raja Pervez Ashraf

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Uncertainty impedes development process: Raja Pervez Ashraf

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that uncertainty not only impedes the development process but also increases problems for the government and the country.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that uncertainty not only impedes the development process but also increases problems for the government and the country.

Addressing the CEO Summit 2022 and the launch of book "100 Best Performing CEOs and Companies of Pakistan" at a local hotel on Thursday, he said:� "All progress and development which we are witnessing across the globe is because of the CEOs (chief executive officers), who are making tireless efforts with their skills and abilities." Raja Pervez Asharf said that economy of the world was facing pressures and Pakistan's economy was also experiencing its impact.

He said that he believed that country would overcome all challenges soon as it had great potential like the CEOs.

He said that collective efforts could bring a turnaround in the country.� The NA speaker said, "We have a resilient nation and with the grace of Allah Almighty, we will overcome all challenges facing the country currently." There was a need to follow optimistic approach and spread pessimism in any field of life would never yield positive results.

Referring to the CEOs, he said that they were business leaders and they should give a message of facing tough situation with an optimistic approach.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said that all challenges were temporary and the country would not default with the grace of Allah Almighty.

Earlier, Speacial Assistant to Prime Minister on Public Policy and Strategic Communication Fahad Husain said that there was a need to bridge the gap between expectations of people and delivery of the government. He said one transparent election would bring back the country on road to stability.

Later, briefly talking to the media, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf said that it would be very good gesture if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members come to the National Assembly and play their democratic role in the parliament.

To another query, he said that parliament was the best place to find solution to all problems. He further said that National Assembly would complete its constitutional term.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Prime Minister World Business Parliament Hotel Road Progress Media All Government Best

Recent Stories

IHC grants time to admin in bus stands case

IHC grants time to admin in bus stands case

3 minutes ago
 President, CM review provision of facilities to di ..

President, CM review provision of facilities to differently-abled persons

3 minutes ago
 LWMC making efforts to maintain cleanliness in the ..

LWMC making efforts to maintain cleanliness in the city

3 minutes ago
 Move to regulate heated tobacco products lauded

Move to regulate heated tobacco products lauded

3 minutes ago
 Delegation of Abasin column writers calls on Barri ..

Delegation of Abasin column writers calls on Barrister Saif

10 minutes ago
 Lahore Open Polo Championship: Diamond Paints/Shei ..

Lahore Open Polo Championship: Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo and Remounts record victo ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.