Uncertainty impedes development process: Raja Pervez Ashraf

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that uncertainty not only impedes the development process but also increases problems for the government and the country.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that uncertainty not only impedes the development process but also increases problems for the government and the country.

Addressing the CEO Summit 2022 and the launch of book "100 Best Performing CEOs and Companies of Pakistan" at a local hotel on Thursday, he said:� "All progress and development which we are witnessing across the globe is because of the CEOs (chief executive officers), who are making tireless efforts with their skills and abilities." Raja Pervez Asharf said that economy of the world was facing pressures and Pakistan's economy was also experiencing its impact.

He said that he believed that country would overcome all challenges soon as it had great potential like the CEOs.

He said that collective efforts could bring a turnaround in the country.� The NA speaker said, "We have a resilient nation and with the grace of Allah Almighty, we will overcome all challenges facing the country currently." There was a need to follow optimistic approach and spread pessimism in any field of life would never yield positive results.

Referring to the CEOs, he said that they were business leaders and they should give a message of facing tough situation with an optimistic approach.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said that all challenges were temporary and the country would not default with the grace of Allah Almighty.

Earlier, Speacial Assistant to Prime Minister on Public Policy and Strategic Communication Fahad Husain said that there was a need to bridge the gap between expectations of people and delivery of the government. He said one transparent election would bring back the country on road to stability.

Later, briefly talking to the media, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf said that it would be very good gesture if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members come to the National Assembly and play their democratic role in the parliament.

To another query, he said that parliament was the best place to find solution to all problems. He further said that National Assembly would complete its constitutional term.