Unchecked public vehicles putting people lives at risk by using LPG

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Unchecked public vehicles putting public lives at risk by using LPG despite ban on use of LPG in public transport but concerned department playing role of a silent spectator.

A large number of APV passenger vans, wagons, auto-rickshaws and other private passenger vehicles using LPG fearlessly. The sale of LPG in sub-standard continued in the city through hidden points at back side of Vehari Chowk stands and adjacent areas of general bus stands.

The spokesman of Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Inspector Rauf Gilani told this news agency that strict action was being taken against the public vehicles using LPG. He said that various incidents have been reported in the past in which vehicles caught fire due to LPG leakage causing into death of people. He said that most of the vehicles were using LPG in CNG cylinder.

When contacted City Traffic Police (CTP) Spokesman Muhammad Adnan, he said that CTP was not only issuing challans to LPG users but also impounding vehicles over the violation.

He said that it was clear policy of CTP that no one would be allowed to put public lives at risk. He however, maintained that District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) was responsible to stop sale of LPG in public transport.

A driver namely Muhammad Amjad informed that he used LPG twice or thrice a week and saved Rs 500 because LPG was not costly as compare to CNG or petrol. He said that he converted the vehicles from LPG to petrol before any check point.

Farhad Haider, a citizen said that he used to travel from Dunyapur to Multan on daily basis for business purpose. He said that no one was paying focus on the issue which is clearly related to public lives. He said that there must to proper mechanism to control sale of LPG in public vehicles and hidden sale points must be closed.

The district regional transport authority should pay focus on the issue and launch a comprehensive crackdown against the vehicles using LPG and the people involved in sale of LPG in order prevent any untoward incident, Farhad demanded.