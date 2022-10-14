Unclaimed bodies used for medical students' studies: NMU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Head of Anatomy Department Nishtar Medical University (NMU), Dr Mariam Ashraf clarified on Friday that unidentified bodies handed over to medical university by police were being used for MBBS students studies.

In a video message, she rebutted the stories in media about recovery of 500 or 5,000 putrefied bodies on Nishtar Hospital rooftop saying that police deliver unclaimed bodies to varsity for purely study purposes of the students.

She stated that NMU has a mortuary where bodies were kept safely adding that decomposition started in unidentified bodies delivered by police which were placed on rooftop of the hospital.

Some of these bodies were used for studies, training of student about human beings, Dr Mariam explained. She maintained that people related to medical professional can easily understand this notion.

All the process is carried out according to rules and regulations of health and home dept. The university has record of each and everything which has been shared with all dept concerned, HoD Anatomy maintained.