UrduPoint.com

Unclaimed Bodies Used For Medical Students' Studies: NMU

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Unclaimed bodies used for medical students' studies: NMU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Head of Anatomy Department Nishtar Medical University (NMU), Dr Mariam Ashraf clarified on Friday that unidentified bodies handed over to medical university by police were being used for MBBS students studies.

In a video message, she rebutted the stories in media about recovery of 500 or 5,000 putrefied bodies on Nishtar Hospital rooftop saying that police deliver unclaimed bodies to varsity for purely study purposes of the students.

She stated that NMU has a mortuary where bodies were kept safely adding that decomposition started in unidentified bodies delivered by police which were placed on rooftop of the hospital.

Some of these bodies were used for studies, training of student about human beings, Dr Mariam explained. She maintained that people related to medical professional can easily understand this notion.

All the process is carried out according to rules and regulations of health and home dept. The university has record of each and everything which has been shared with all dept concerned, HoD Anatomy maintained.

Related Topics

Police Student Media All

Recent Stories

TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile campaign on T ..

TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile campaign on Tiktok with Top Influencers in ..

21 minutes ago
 Infinix opens pre-order of the World's first 60MP ..

Infinix opens pre-order of the World's first 60MP OIS enabled front camera phone ..

25 minutes ago
 Electricity generation, supply restored in the cou ..

Electricity generation, supply restored in the country: Power Division

49 minutes ago
 IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continu ..

IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continued support

58 minutes ago
 China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: ..

China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are t ..

Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are the basic units of a welfare st ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.