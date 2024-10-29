Uncle arrested for killing orphan nephew

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Ali Pur city police arrested a man within 24 hours after he allegedly killed his teenage

orphan nephew for property, police said on Tuesday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haidar ordered DSP Ali Pur Fayyaz Ul Haq and SHO Shakeel Ahmad to arrest the killer(s) soon after the murder of 14-year-old orphan Muhammad Yasir was reported to police.

The police team, employing modern technology, tracked down the killer and it turned out the accused was the real uncle of the deceased boy and he killed him to usurp his property.

The police said, the accused killed his nephew and later portrayed it as if the boy had hanged himself.

SHO Shakeel said, investigations were ongoing and any other person, if found involved in the murder,

would also be made to face the law.