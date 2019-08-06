Uncle, aunt kidnap nephew in Faisalabad

The kidnappers of a five years old child were found his Uncle and Aunt in Nishatabad, Faisalabad

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th August, 2019) The kidnappers of a five years old child were found his Uncle and Aunt in Nishatabad, Faisalabad.According to media reports a five years old child named Tasawwar Abbas son of Safdar disappeared on 1 August, his family members searched him everywhere, the family members informed police after not finding him.Police registered the report and Superintendent Police of Medina Town division Muhammad Abid Maqsood formed a team, which started the investigation.

The kidnapers demanded Rs one hundred and fifty thousands as ransom through a phone call from the father of the child and obtained Rs 30000 through easy load, police traced the suspect Kamran Maqsood identity card number and arrested him and his wife Sonia Maqsood from a local hotel situated at Laari Adda with.

The police has safely recovered the child and the money.The kidnapers turned out uncle and aunt of the child and they said they were demanding a share in the property from the child's father Safdar Ali.