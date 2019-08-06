UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uncle, Aunt Kidnap Nephew In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 06:58 PM

Uncle, aunt kidnap nephew in Faisalabad

The kidnappers of a five years old child were found his Uncle and Aunt in Nishatabad, Faisalabad

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th August, 2019) The kidnappers of a five years old child were found his Uncle and Aunt in Nishatabad, Faisalabad.According to media reports a five years old child named Tasawwar Abbas son of Safdar disappeared on 1 August, his family members searched him everywhere, the family members informed police after not finding him.Police registered the report and Superintendent Police of Medina Town division Muhammad Abid Maqsood formed a team, which started the investigation.

The kidnapers demanded Rs one hundred and fifty thousands as ransom through a phone call from the father of the child and obtained Rs 30000 through easy load, police traced the suspect Kamran Maqsood identity card number and arrested him and his wife Sonia Maqsood from a local hotel situated at Laari Adda with.

The police has safely recovered the child and the money.The kidnapers turned out uncle and aunt of the child and they said they were demanding a share in the property from the child's father Safdar Ali.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Hotel Wife Medina Money August Family Media From Share

Recent Stories

India violated human rights by revoking special st ..

2 minutes ago

Trump, Kim Have Understanding That Pyongyang Will ..

2 minutes ago

N.Korea May Backtrack on Denuclearization Over US- ..

2 minutes ago

FCA unifying customs electronic systems across Emi ..

45 minutes ago

AED36 million in Comoros development projects: ERC

45 minutes ago

Azam Swati presents resolution regarding Kashmir i ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.