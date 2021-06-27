Uncle held for killing niece in Minor girl murder case

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have resolved the blind murder case of minor girl Zeba Nadeem who was killed by unknown outlaws the other day and arrested the real uncle of the girl here on Sunday.

According to police sources, a four year old girl Zeba Nadeem was missing for the last four days and the parents found her body from the cotton crop on last Saturday. The criminal killed the minor girl and threw her into crops after packing her body in a gunny bag.

The Kuhna police registered the case and started investigations by adopting the latest techniques and traced the blind murder case.

The police arrested the real uncle of the minor girl Binyamen.

It is pertinent to mention here that the accused was on the front in searching for missing girl from the last four days and pretending to be striving hard for recovery of the missing niece.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminal, police sources added.