Uncle killed neice for making noises in house

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :A man shot dead his 7-year-old niece for making noise in Tehkal area on Sunday.

Police said that the accused manged to flee from the house after the murder.

A special team headed by DSP Town Mukhtiar Ali is conducting raids on all possible hideouts of the accused to arrest him.

Police said his brothers and other relatives are also cooperating with the police to trace him.

Police team said the accused would be arrested soon.